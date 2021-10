Magnitude 3.2 earthquake was registered at the Georgian-Azerbaijani border at 14:49 local time (10:49 Greenwich time) today. The tremor has been registered by the Armenian National Survey for Seismic Protection, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The earthquake measured 4 at the epicenter.

It was felt in the cities of Ijevan, Berd, Noyemberyan in Tavush province, as well as in the village of Shnogh in Lori province.