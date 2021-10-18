Armenia acquires 200 thousand dose of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

Armenia has acquired a new batch of 200 thousand dose of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health.

The imported batch of the vaccine will soon be available in the primary health care centers and mobile vaccination points.

The Sinopharm vaccine is authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use. Vaccine efficacy and safety data meet WHO standards.

Like other vaccines used in Armenia, Sinopharm is intended for vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) in people over 18 years of age.