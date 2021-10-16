Top
No military positions or command posts captured – Artsakh Defense Ministry
Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense has refuted reports claiming that military positions and a command post have been captured.
The Ministry says the reports on social media do not correspond to reality.
“Obviously manipulative, the reports aim to mislead the public for some reasons,” the Defense Ministry said, urging everyone to refrain from such behavior on social networks, on other public platforms, and to follow exclusively official information.