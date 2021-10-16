Top

No military positions or command posts captured – Artsakh Defense Ministry

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 16, 2021, 17:30
Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense has refuted reports claiming that military positions and a command post have been captured.

The Ministry says the reports on social media do not correspond to reality.

“Obviously manipulative, the reports aim to mislead the public for some reasons,” the Defense Ministry said, urging everyone to refrain from such behavior on social networks, on other public platforms, and to follow exclusively official information.

