Three wounded soldiers have been successfully operated on, Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan informed after visiting the Stepanakert hospital.

He said none of the wounded is in danger.

Six Armenian servicemen were wounded as the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a military base of the Defense Army located on the eastern border of the Artsakh Republic.

The incident was immediately reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh