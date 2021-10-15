The Armenian side has no positional or territorial losses – Artsakh Defense Ministry

The operative situation after the incidents in the border zone is calm, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.



According to the Ministry, the Armenian side has no positional or territorial losses.



The Defense Army Command and the Artsakh authorities are working with the Russian peacekeeping command to further defuse the situation.

In the evening of October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a military base of the Defense Army located on the eastern border of the Artsakh Republic, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It confirmed that six servicemen were wounded. The incident was immediately reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.



Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan visited the soldiers at Stepanakert hospital. According to him, two are in serious condition, but no one’s life is in danger.