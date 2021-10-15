Paris votes to establish an Esplanade of Armenia in the 8th arrondissement

The City Council of Paris voted unanimously in the evening of October 14 to establish an Esplanade of Armenia in the 8th arrondissement of the capital.

This space will encompass the part of Court Albert I where the statue of Komitas is located, the Garden of Armenia, and will extend as far as the Pont de l’Alma, – an exceptional location in the heart of the prestigious 8th arrondissement of Paris, right in the center of the capital.



Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmadjian, who was present in the stands of the City Council at the event, immediately reacted to thank the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, his deputy Arnaud Ngatcha, for this token of friendship and solidarity with Armenia.