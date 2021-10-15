No hostilities going on in Artsakh – Ombudsman

There are no hostilities going on in Artsakh now, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan says.

The Ombudsman says he visited the six wounded servicemen at Stepanakert military hospital. He confirmed there are no killed soldiers.

I visited wounded servicemen at Stepanakert military hospital.



Artsakh Defense Army has no killed soldier.



There are no hostilities going on now in Artsakh. — Gegham Stepanyan (@Gegham_Artsakh) October 14, 2021

In the evening of October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a military base of the Defense Army located on the eastern border of the Artsakh Republic, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It confirmed that six servicemen were wounded. The incident was immediately reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.



The Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic declares that it continues to adhere to the ceasefire regime and calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from destabilizing actions.