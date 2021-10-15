Footage shows Azerbaijani forces targeting Armenian positions in Artsakh

Artsakh’s Defense Army has shared footage showing the Azerbaijani armed forces targeting the Armenian positions in Artsakh.

The Armenian positions near the Nor Shen settlement in Artsakh’s Martuni region were shelled from Azerbaijani positions deployed in the vicinity of the village.

The shots were fired so openly that they were recorded by cameras installed on the Armenian side.

The video not only proves the provocative behavior of the enemy, but also clearly shows that the Armenian side is committed to the agreement reached on the highest level and pose no threat to the Azerbaijani military.