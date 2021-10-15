Covid test lab in England suspended over wrong results

Around 43,000 people in the south west of England may have been wrongly told their Covid-19 test was negative because of errors at a testing lab, the BBC reports

NHS Test and Trace has suspended operations at a laboratory in Wolverhampton run by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd after an investigation revealed the apparent blunder.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) launched its probe after reports – first revealed by i last week – that rising numbers of people were testing negative on a PCR test after receiving a positive lateral flow result.

It estimates that around 43,000 people were incorrectly recorded as testing negative between 8 September and 12 October, mostly in South-West England but also including some in the South-East and Wales.

Those who tested negative through the lab in the past week or two will be contacted by Test and Trace and advised to take another test to ensure they are not infectious.

.