Azerbaijan aims to achieve the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh through aggressive actions and intimidation – MFA

Over the past few days, Azerbaijan has been trying to artificially escalate the situation in the region, and this is taking place as high-level meeting are being held, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



“Azerbaijan aims to achieve the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh through aggressive actions and intimidation. This policy is also a blow to Russia and the Russian peacekeeping mission,” the Ministry said.



The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh describes Azerbaijan’s policy as terrorism and manifestation of a destructive stance.



“We once again reiterate that Artsakh will not be threatened by such steps. The Armenians of Artsakh are determined to live in their historical Homeland and defend their sovereignty and dignity,” the Foreign Ministry noted.