UN Court hears Armenia’s request for provisional measures against Azerbaijan

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan).

On September 16 the Republic of Armenia instituted proceedings against the Republic of Azerbaijan before the International Court of Justice with regard to alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

The Applicant contends that “for decades, Azerbaijan has subjected Armenians to racial discrimination” and that, “as a result of this State-sponsored policy of Armenian hatred, Armenians have been subjected to systemic discrimination, mass killings, torture and other abuse”.

Azerbaijan has filed a similar suit against Armenia, accusing the latter of racial discrimination and ethnic cleansing.

On Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 October 2021, the Court will hold public hearings in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia).