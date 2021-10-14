Six soldiers wounded in Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh, Armenia’s Ombudsman says

Six servicemen were wounded in Azerbaijani attack in Artsakh, two are in critical condition, Armenia’s Human Rights defender Arman Tatoyan informs.

The incident was registered in Nor Shen community of Artsakh, in the immediate vicinity of which the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces are located. Shots were fired in the direction of several other civilian settlements in the south of Artsakh, the Ombudsman said.

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan is visiting a military hospital to find out the details.

“This is a direct result of the genocidal, fascist policy of the Azerbaijani authorities. The presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the vicinity of Armenian civilian settlements is a serious threat to the security and peace of the people, a violation of their right to life..” Arman Tatoyan said in a Facebook post.

“Given that the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army in the immediate vicinity of Nor Shen and other communities protect the lives and safety of civilians, it is clear that the Azerbaijani armed forces are directly responsible for their criminal actions, that led to harm to the health of the soldiers,” he added.