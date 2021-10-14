New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick raises awareness about Artsakh War

In a new video New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick raises awareness about the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and calls for

Reminding that nearly one year ago Azerbaijan launched an unprovoked war on Armenians, he noted that “Armenians continue to live in fear of aggression by their neighbor as they have for decades.

“On a positive note, the US Congress voted to cut military aid to Azerbaijan, call for the release of illegally held captives, and took a strong stand on accountability for human rights violations. All are encouraging measures, which I hope will be enacted into US policy soon,” he said in a message.