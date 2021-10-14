Artsakh’s Defense Army confirms ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan

In the evening of October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a military base of the Defense Army located on the eastern border of the Artsakh Republic, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It confirmed that six servicemen were wounded. The incident was immediately reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.



The Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic declares that it continues to adhere to the ceasefire regime and calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from destabilizing actions.