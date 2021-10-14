Armenian, Russian FMs discuss issues of regional security

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the sitting of the CIS Council of Ministers in Minsk, Belarus.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed issues related to the Armenian-Russian multifaceted cooperation and the further development of allied relations.

The interlocutors exchanged views on issues related to international and regional security and stability. Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov also discussed issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.