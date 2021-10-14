Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statement

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held a meeting in Minsk on October 14.

The Foreign Ministers discussed issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including the implementation of teh trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

Minister Mirzoyan commended the Russian mediation efforts aimed at the ceasefire, and in the context of ensuring the security of the Armenians of Artsakh, emphasized the presence of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh.

At the same time, Minister Mirzoyan drew the parties’ attention to the fact that some provisions of the November 9 statement are yet to be implemented. In this context he stressed the need for immediate and unconditional repatriation of all Armenian prisoners of war.

Referring to the meeting held in New York with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed that the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be carried out within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the basis of elements and principles known to the parties.