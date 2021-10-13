Iran will never allow terrorists to be deployed along its borders – Prosecutor General

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Prosecutor General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, who is on a working visit to Armenia.

Welcoming Mr. Montazeri in the Republic of Armenia, the PM noted that the Government of Armenia greatly highlights relations and partnership with Iran, including in the sphere of law enforcement. “I am glad to note that quite effective cooperation has been established between the Prosecutor General’s Offices of our countries. Of course, Armenia is ready to develop and deepen cooperation in the field of justice as well, and your visit is a good opportunity for that. During the meetings with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we agreed that all our state bodies should establish close cooperation with each other’’, Prime Minister Pashinyans aid.

In his turn, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri noted that his visit to friendly and neighboring Armenia is a repay visit of the Armenian Prosecutor General’s visit to Iran. “Of course, due to the coronavirus, this visit was postponed a bit, it took place later. Before my visit to Armenia, 2-3 days ago, I met with the President of the IRI Mr. Raisi. He asked me to convey his warm greetings to you, praised you and emphasized that the meeting you had was very positive and productive”.

The Prosecutor General of the Islamic Republic of Iran added that his country attaches special importance to the development and expansion of cooperation with Armenia in all spheres. He stressed that the centuries-old, good-neighborly and friendly relations between the two countries are a good basis for jointly confronting the regional challenges, finding the necessary solutions also by the realization of the great potential. “We are interested in developing relations with Armenia for the benefit of our countries,” Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said.

Mr. Montazeri stressed that Iran is guided by the policy of good neighborliness in its relations with its neighbors, but at the same time they will never allow terrorists or warmongers to be deployed along the country’s borders.

Prime Minister Pashinyan added that he has great impressions from the meetings with President Raisi, noting that the latter’s emphasis on the fact that the new Governments of Armenia and Iran started working simultaneously is perceived as a message to open a new page in the relations between the two countries.

In terms of meeting the challenges, the Prime Minister of Armenia attached importance to giving a new impetus to the economic cooperation between Armenia and Iran, in particular, the extension of the gas for electricity barter deal, the completion of the construction of the 3rd high-voltage transmission line, the implementation of Meghri HPP project, the full use of the opportunities of Meghri Free Economic Zone.

The interlocutors also referred to the processes taking place in the region.

At the end of the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan asked to convey his warm greetings to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Sayyid Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.