India’s Foreign Minister visits Matenadaran repository of ancient Armenian manuscripts

The delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited the Mashtots Matenadaran – the repository of ancient Armenian manuscripts.

Accompanied by the director of the Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, the guests toured the museum, got acquainted with the medieval Armenian bibliography, the manuscript heritage of Artsakh, as well as the foreign language manuscripts kept in the Matenadaran, including those created in India.

The delegation was also introduced to ancient Armenian books printed in Madras and the ancient Armenian periodical “Azdarar.”