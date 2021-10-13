PoliticsTop

India’s Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 13, 2021, 12:29
Less than a minute

Accompanied by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited the Memorial of Armenian Genocide and paid tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 13, 2021, 12:29
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button