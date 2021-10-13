India’s Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Accompanied by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited the Memorial of Armenian Genocide and paid tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims.
