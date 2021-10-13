India supports Minsk Group process – FM

India supports the Minsk Group process, which is the most vital way to move forward, the country’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister in Yerevan.

“Our position has been very consistent. Since the beginning of the hostilities, we have called for peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomatic means,” the Minister said.

“We have expressed support for resolution of the dispute under the OSCE Minsk Group. We have supported the trilateral ceasefire of 9/10 November 2020. India has always been in favor of peace and stability in this region,” he added.