Artsakh says Azerbaijani misinformation aims at overshadowing importance of Russian peacekeeping mission

October 13, 2021, 22:02
Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has denied reports 9f the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claiming that on October 13 at around 14:00 the Defense Army forces opened fire on the car of the Azerbaijani military police accompanying the convoy transporting “non-military cargo” and damaging it.

According to the Defense Ministry, the report misinformation, which aims not only to create artificial tension in the region but also to overshadow the importance of the Russian peacekeeping mission.”

Defense Army units remain fully committed to the ceasefire regime

