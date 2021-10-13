Armenian, Indian FMs plant a Tree of Friendship next to Mahatma Gandhi monument in Yerevan

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India Ararat Mirzoyan and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited the monument of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan and participated in the ceremony of planting the Tree of Friendship.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ararat Mirzoyan earlier today, Minister Jaishankar said “we deeply admire the attachment of the Armenians for India and its culture.”

“I am happy to see that Armenia has given place to our Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi in the center of Yerevan at a very beautiful park in the form of a statue which reminds us of our common traditions of respect for tolerance and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi – Truth and Non-violence,” he said.