Virtual tour of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute launched

Thanks to the joint work of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and On Point, it is now possible to take a virtual tour of the temporary exhibition hall of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, to get acquainted with the objects on display. Moreover, it is even possible to read the main texts, the explanations of the exhibits.

The authors of the virtual exhibition are Gayane Movsesyan and Erik Harutyunyan, who paid a special tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide through their work. They thus tried to make some episodes of the history of the Armenian Genocide available to people anywhere in the world.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the Armenian Genocide Museum every year. the number of visitors has declined due to the coronavirus epidemic and the war, and the role of virtual displays has grown significantly.