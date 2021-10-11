Prospects of expanding Armenian-Danish relations discussed in Yerevan

Political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Denmark were held in Yerevan co-chaired by the Head of European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Samvelian and the Political Director of the Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Undersecretary Christina Markus Lassen.

During the consultations, the interlocutors highly assessed the political relations between the two countries, discussed a wide range of issues on the Armenian-Danish bilateral agenda, as well as touched upon the economic ties, outlining the steps that should be taken to strengthen and expand them.

The parties touched upon a wide range of events to be organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Denmark.

The interlocutors also discussed the prospects for cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international organizations. During the consultations, they exchanged views on a number of issues on the global agenda of mutual interest. The parties discussed each other’s positions on regional issues.

The parties emphasized the importance of ensuring the continuity of bilateral political consultations.

Within the framework of the visit to Yerevan, the Danish delegation met Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan. During the conversation, the Armenian side presented the current situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to the Danish Undersecretary. In this context, the importance of a full resumption of the NK peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was highlighted.

At the end of the visit, the Danish delegation laid a wreath at the Genocide Memorial.