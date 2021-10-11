President Sarkissian lays flowers at bronze statue of Gregory of Narek in Vatican Gardens

The President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian visited the Cathedral of St. Peter in the Vatican, walked around the cathedral, looked at the statue of St. Gregory the Illuminator placed in the outer niche of the cathedral.

President Sarkissian also visited the Vatican Museums, viewed the art collections of the Popes, which include the most famous classical sculptures and masterpieces of Renaissance art.

President Armen Sarkissian visited and laid flowers at the bronze statue of St. Gregory of Narek, proclaimed Doctor of the Church, in the gardens of the Vatican. The President noted that Gregory of Narek and his legacy are an eternal symbol of solidarity between the two Christian communities.

President Sarkissian also visited the part of the Vatican Gardens where the Armenian khachkar donated by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin I to His Holiness Pope John Paul II in 1996 is placed.