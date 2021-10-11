Hrant Dink’s family to get 1.5 million Turkish liras in compensation

The family of slain editor-in-chief of Turkish-Armenian daily Agos Hrant Dink will get a compensation of 1.5 million Turkish liras (about $168,000), as the Council of State upheld the decsioon of the Istanbul 6th Administrative Court.

Hrant Dink’s wife, Rahel Dink, and her children had filed a lawsuit for damages totaling 1.5 million TL, including 500 thousand TL for pecuniary and 1 million TL for non-pecuniary damage, alleging that the Ministry of Interior had serious service fault and responsibility in the murder of Hrant Dink.

The Istanbul 6th Administrative Court pointed out that Hrant Dink was targeted due to the articles published in the Agos Newspaper, which provoked the reaction of some ultra-nationalist groups, that his right to life was in clear and imminent danger, and therefore, protection measures should have been taken without waiting for his request. It ruled that there was no room for doubt about the administration’s fault in protecting Dink’s right to life.

The defendant Ministry of Interior applied to the Council of State to appeal the decision of the Istanbul 6th Administrative Court. Discussing the appeal, the 10th Chamber of the Council of State unanimously approved the decision of the Istanbul 6th Administrative Court.