Catholicos of All Armenians to participate in trilateral meeting of religious leaders of the region

On October 11, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, will pay a two-day visit to Moscow (Russia) to meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

His Holiness will also participate in a trilateral meeting of the religious leaders of the region, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informs.



The Catjolicos is accompanied by the Director of the External Relations Department of the Mother See Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, Director of the Inter-Church Relations Department of the Mother See and Gevorkian Theological Seminary Shahe Ananyan, Member of the Supreme Religious Council Gevorg Danielyan and Director of the Catholicosate Office of the Mother See Fr. Vahram Melikyan.