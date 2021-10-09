Winners of 18th Golden Apricot International Film Festival announced

The winners of the 18th Golden Apricot Film Festival were announced at the closing ceremony today.

Pebbles (director Vinothraj P.S., India) won Golden Apricot in International Full-Length Competition. The Silver Apricot was awarded to Downstream to Kinshasa (dir. Dieudo Hamadi, Congo/ France/ Belgium). A New Old Play (dir. Qiu Jiongjiong, Hong Kong/ France) gained jury’s special mention.

FIPRESCI Award named after Peter van Bueren was awarded to Taming the Garden (dir. Salomé Jashi, Switzerland/ Germany/ Georgia).

Golden Apricot in Apricot Stone competition was awarded to The World (dir. Christine Haroutounian, USA/ Armenia). Silver Apricot in the same competition was awarded to Storgetnya (dir. Hovig Hagopian, France/ Armenia). Special Award after Gennadi Melkonyan was awarded to Handstand (dir. Ovsanna Shekoyan, Armenia).

Cornell Mundruzo, Hungarian theater and film director, laureate of dozens of other prestigious film festivals in Cannes, Locarno was this year’s president of the Golden Apricot 18th Yerevan IFF jury. The jury of the feature film competition comprised producer François D’Artemare, director of the Krakow International Film Festival Krzysztof Gierat, film critic Larisa Malyukova and composer Robert Amirkhanyan.

The Apricot Stone regional short film competition jury consisted of actress Romanna Lobach, author of this year’s “Golden Apricot” posters, visual artist Vahram Muratyan, and festival director Philippe Jalladeau.

The FIPRESCI jury consisted of film critics Alexander Melyan, Dominic Schmid, Mike Naafs.