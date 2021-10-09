Fresh provocation by Azerbaijani side being examined with the command of Russian peacekeepers

The targeting of a civilian in Artsakh’s Martakert region by Azerbaijani side is being analyzed with the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces, Press Secretary of the Artsakh Republic President Lusine Avanesyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

“Another serious case of ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan was registered today near the city of Martakert. A civilian doing agricultural work was targeted,” the Press Secretary said.

She added that the case is being examined in detail with the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops with a view to taking additional security measures in the areas near the line of contact to exclude cases of ceasefire violation.

Aram Tepnants, a 55 year-old resident of Artsakh’s Martakert city was killed in Azerbaijani sniper shooting, when working in his pomegranate orchard at 1:15 today.