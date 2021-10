A civilian resident of Artsakh’s city of Martakert has been killed in sniper shooting from the Azerbaijani side, the Police of the Republic of Artsakh report.

“According to preliminary information, Aram Tepnants, 55, was killed by a sniper in the pomegranate orchard near Martakert at 1:15 p.m today,” the Police said said.

Investigators are currently working at the scene. The information has ben passed on to the Russian peacekeepers.