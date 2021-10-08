Turin, Italy, to host the 66th Eurovision Song Contest in May 2022

The Italian city of Turin has won the race to become the Host City of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest, having triumphed over 16 other competing bids.

The Grand Final will be held in PalaOlimpico on Saturday 14 May with Semi-Finals on 10 and 12 May.

The capital of Piedmont will be the third Italian city to host the event after Naples (1965) and Rome (1991), thanks to Måneskin’s magnificent victory in Rotterdam the previous year.

Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl had this to say:

‘Turin is the perfect Host City for the 66th Eurovision Song Contest. As we saw during the 2006 Winter Olympics, PalaOlimpico exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale and we have been very impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment from the City of Turin who will welcome thousands of fans next May. This will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Italy in 30 years and, together with our Host broadcaster Rai, we are determined to make it a special one.’

Located at the foot of the Alps, Turin is famed for its galleries and museums, parks and piazzas, palaces and castles, as well as the superb examples of Renaissance, Baroque, Rococo, Neoclassical, and Art Nouveau architecture.