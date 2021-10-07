Pashinyan, Putin discuss discuss developments in the region

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

PM Pashinyan congratulated Vladimir Putin on birthday and wished him good health and inexhaustible energy for the implementation of all programs and goals in his high post of the head of state.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that Armenia and the Armenian people highly appreciate the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his exceptional role in maintaining peace and stability in the region, and expressed gratitude for his attention to our country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the Armenian Prime Minister for the warm congratulations and stressed that Russia attaches great importance to close cooperation with Armenia, a strategic ally.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations. Reference was made to the situation in the region and the developments taking place.