Hovhannes Tumanyan’s bust to be installed in Sant Andrea Park next to Italian Presidential Palace in Rome

On a state visit to Italy, the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggii.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality and emphasizing that he came to Rome from another ancient city, Yerevan, President Sarkissian noted that the purpose of his visit to Italy was to develop relations and cooperation between Yerevan and Rome.

“We can do a lot together. We have a great potential for cooperation, especially in the preservation of cultural, educational and historical heritage and in many other spheres,” the President said.

Mayor Virginia Raggii noted that they will be happy to deepen cooperation and friendship with Yerevan. “The millennial history of our peoples is a good basis for the development of future partnerships,” the Mayor said, adding that they are ready to share their experience and knowledge in preserving the historical heritage with friends.

The meeting focused on the deepening of cultural ties between the two capitals, the implementation of joint events and programs, and the need to intensify contacts.

The Armenian President thanked the Mayor of Rome for accepting the to the proposal of the Armenian side to install the bust of Hovhannes Tumanyan in the park of Sant Andrea next to the Italian Presidential Palace, and voiced hope that the bust of the great Armenian writer would become one of the evidences of Armenian-Italian friendship.

President Sarkissian also praised the unanimous recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Rome City Council in 2020. He also attached importance to the installation of a bronze monument “Armenian Mother” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by Armenian sculptor Vigen Avetis in the Armenian Genocide Park near Augusto Lorenzini Square in Rome.

At the end of the meeting, President Sarkissian left a note in the Book of Honorary Guests of the City Hall of Rome.