Tina Turner sells music rights for reported $50m sum

Tina Turner sold the rights to her music catalogue, including hits like The Best and Nutbush City Limits, to music publishing company BMG, the BBC reports.

The deal also sees BMG acquire the rights to Turner’s name, image, and likeness for future sponsorship and merchandising deals.

The company did not disclose how much it paid, but industry sources said the figure would be north of $50m (£37m).

Turner said she was confident her music was “in reliable hands”.

The 81-year-old is one of the most recognizable and vibrant stars in pop music history.

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Tennessee, she joined Ike Turner’s band as a backing singer when she was 18. Within two years, she was the star of the show, and the duo scored a string of hits with future R&B standards like A Fool In Love, River Deep, Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits.