Ground broken for Armenian church in Iraqi Kurdistan

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Armenian St. Mariam Astvatsatsin (Mother Mary) Armenian Church was held in the city of Zakho in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The ceremony was presided over by Primate of the Iraqi Diocese of the Armenian Church Archbishop Avag Asaturyan.

Attending the event were Consul of the Armenian Embassy in Iraq Alik Gharibyan and Armenian Consul to Erbil Andranik Harutyunyan.

According to the ritual of the Armenian Apostolic Church, 16 stones washed by water and wine were placed in the foundations of the church under the singing of hymns and psalms.