Catholicos of All Armenians discusses consequences of 44-day war with Pope Francis

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, met with His Holiness Pope Francis in the Vatican. During the conversation, the Catholicos touched upon the catastrophic consequences of the 44-day war, the current challenges facing Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, especially emphasizing the issue of the return of prisoners of war and other detainees held by Azerbaijan.



His Holiness Karekin II also thanked Pope Francis for his support to the Armenian people and Armenia during the war.



At the end of the meeting, the Pontiff blessed the members of the delegation led by the Catholicos of All Armenians.





Afterwards, the delegation led by the Catholicos met with Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Petro Parolin. During the conversation, reference was made to the situation in the region after the 44-day Artsakh war.

In particular, issues related to the security of the people of Artsakh, the encroachments on the sovereign territories of Armenia, as well as the preservation of the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan were discussed.

The Catholicos of All Armenians attached great importance to the role of the international community in overcoming the existing challenges and problems.