The Azerbaijani side has returned one more captive to Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan said at the Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“Artur Davtyan, who had crossed the Artsakh border on August 22, 2021, has already returned to Armenia,” Papikyan said.

According to the Deputy PM, the Armenian authorities are doing their best to ensure the return of all captives.