Armenian art works on display at Italian Presidential Palace

An exhibition of works by famous Armenian painters Hovhannes Aivazovsky, Gevorg Bashinjaghyan, Martiros Saryan, Vardges Surenyants and Hakob Kojoyan opened today at the Quirinal Palace under the auspices of the Presidents of Armenia and Italy.

Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Sergio Matarella watched the exhibition.

A similar Italian exhibition featuring works by 18th century Italian artists Giovanni Antonio Canal (Canaletto), Bernardo Bellotto, Francesco Guardi and Michele Marieschi was organized in September 2020 at the residence of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

According to President Armen Sarkissian, such exhibitions are a testimony to the deep and close friendly and warm relations between the peoples of Armenia and Italy. “Art unites peoples, which is more than obvious in the case of the Armenian and Italian peoples with ancient roots of friendship. And this is exactly what is called the dialogue of civilizations, the dialogue of cultures, the dialogue of the inner world and the talent of nations,” he said.

The President of Armenia noted that the works presented at the Quirinal Palace are part of the rich Armenian cultural heritage, which we show the greatest respect for and which we share with our friends.

According to him, this talented constellation of Armenian artists – Hovhannes Aivazovsky, Gevorg Bashinjaghyan, Martiros Saryan, Vardges Surenyants, Hakob Kojoyan – is an inseparable part not only of our national but also of world heritage. Some of these artists, he said, once had close ties with Italy and the Italian people. According to the President, there is a huge treasury of Armenian cultural and spiritual values ​​in Italy, represented by the heritage of St. Lazarus Mekhitarist Congregation.