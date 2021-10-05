Video of an Air India plane stuck under bridge goes viral

A video of an Air India plane stuck underneath an over-bridge in the capital, Delhi, has gone viral, the BBC reports.

The scrapped plane, which had reportedly been sold off, was being transported when it got stuck.

The video shows traffic passing by the plane whose wings appear to have been removed.

A journalist, who tweeted the video, shared a statement by Air India which said the airline had no connection with the plane anymore.

“This is a [deregistered] scrapped aircraft of Air India which has been sold off. This was transported last night by the party [new owners]. Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances,” the statement read.

Delhi airport officials told the Times of India newspaper that the “aircraft certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport’s fleet,” and that the “driver may have made an error while transporting it.”

The video has been watched thousands of times on Twitter and YouTube.