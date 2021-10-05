Lithuanian hands over 50,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to Armenia

Some 50,000 doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine were handed over to Armenia in a ceremony late on Monday evening, the Armenian Ministry of Health informs.

The symbolic ceremony took place at Vilnius Airport as the Armenian delegation, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, was leaving Lithuania after their official visit to Vilnius.

As part of the government’s approved support to third countries in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Health Minister Arunas Dulkys met with his Armenian counterpart, Anahit Avanesyan, and handed over the vaccine shots, the ministry said.

Lithuania provided humanitarian aid in response to Armenia’s request based on a bilateral agreement through the EU’s vaccine sharing mechanism. The Lithuanian and Armenian health ministers signed a cooperation agreement during the official visit.

Lithuania previously donated 200,000 doses of Astra Zeneca’s vaccine to Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Armenia.