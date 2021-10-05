Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back online

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are back online after the platforms endured hours-long outage.

All three services are owned by Facebook and could not be accessed over the web or smartphone apps for hours.

Downdetector, which tracks outages, logged tens of thousands of outage reports for all three platforms from around the world.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a twitter post.

Facebook’s chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer tweeted his “sincere apologies” to those affected.

“We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible,” he wrote.

Several other tech companies, including Reddit and Twitter, have poked fun at the social media giant’s predicament – prompting responses from the affected apps.