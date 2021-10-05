Armenian President arrives in Italy for state visit

At the invitation of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Matarella, the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian have arrived in Rome on a state visit.

The delegation headed by President Sargsyan comprises Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan, Chairman of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan, Chief of President’s Staff Emil Tarasyan, other officials.

At the Rome airport, the President of Armenia and his delegation were welcomed by Italy’s Minister for Parliamentary Relations Federico D’Inca.