Armenian, Lithuanian PMs attend concert dedicated to 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Head of the Government of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė attended a concert in Kaunas dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-Lithuanian diplomatic relations, performed by Kaunas State Philharmonic.

Prime Minister Pashinyan has wrapped up the visit to the Republic of Lithuania. Within the framework of the visit the Armenian Prime Minister held meetings with Lithuanian PM, president and Speaker of Parliameny. He also met with representatives of the local Armenian community.