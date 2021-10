A cross-stone (khachkar) dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide was consecrated in the courtyard of Santa Maria Reina Church in Barcelona, the Armenian Embassy in Spain informs.

The event was attended by Ambassador Vladimir Karmirshalyan and Embassy diplomats. Father Shnorhk Sargsyan, Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Romania, His Grace Bishop Tatev Hakobyan, foreign diplomats accredited in Barcelona, ​​representatives of the Armenian community were also present.