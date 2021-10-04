Armenia’s Levon Aronian beats Shakrhiyar Mamedyarov 2.5-0.5, finishes third in Meltwater Champions Chess Tour

Armenian GM Levon Aronian had a smooth win in Round 9 of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Finals as he crushed Shakrhiyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan 2.5-0.5.

The $1.6 million Meltwater Champions Chess Tour ended today with Norway’s Magnus Carlsen winning the trophy.

Azerbaijan’s Teymur Rajabov came second, Levon Aronian finished third.

For the first time in history, the 2021 Champions Chess Tour determined the world’s best chess player over a full competitive season of online chess.

Beginning in November 2020, the Champions Chess Tour featured monthly tournaments culminating in a final tournament in September 2021.

The best chess players in the world competed in a total of ten tournaments of rapid chess.