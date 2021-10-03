We are walking in a minefield and must be extremely cautious: PM Pashinyan meets representatives of Lithuania’s Armenian community

Protecting Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the right to self-determination, is one of our priorities, but we must know that we are walking in a minefield in which we must be extremely careful and cautious, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community of lithuania.

“That field has always been mined, it iсanother thing that the density of mines is increasing, and we just saw that last fall. Unfortunately, the war had a difficult, even catastrophic course for us, but Armenia, the Armenians, the people of Artsakh show exceptional resistance and that is very important,” he added.

“We need to work hard to solve the problems we face, and I see its culmination as a necessity and imperative to open an era of peaceful development,” the Prime Minister said.