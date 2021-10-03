Photo exhibition in Alfortville, France, presents the horrors of the 44-day Artsakh War

An exhibition of photos by French-Armenian photographer Antoine Agujian opened at the Le 148 Cultural Center in Alfortville, France, on October 2.

Entitled “Résilience,” the exhibition is dedicated to Artsakh.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition and the cultural center was attended by the Mayor of Alforville Luc Carvounas, the author of the exhibition Antoine Agujian, the Permanent Representative of Artsakh in France Hovhannes Gevorgyan, the First Secretary of the Armenian Embassy in France Hayk Khemchyan.



The exhibition, which will be open to visitors until October 23, presents the horrors of the 44-day war unleashed against Artsakh.