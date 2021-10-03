Henrikh Mkhitaryan stars as Roma beat Empoli 2-0

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan was involved in both goals as Roma beat Empoli 2-0 on Sunday night at the Stadio Olimpico.

The midfielder set up Lorenzo Pellegrini’s opener just before halftime and got on the scoresheet himself shortly after the break as Jose Mourinho’s men bounced back from last week’s defeat in the Rome derby.

The win allowed Roma to leapfrog Fiorentina in fourth place with 15 points, three more than La Viola, who lost 2-1 at home to Napoli on Sunday.

The Armenian has now scored two goals and assisted a further two in seven Serie A matches.