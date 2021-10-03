PoliticsTop

Armenia’s Sarkissian congratulates German counterpart on National Day

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 3, 2021, 12:56
Less than a minute

President Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the National Day.

The message reads, in part:

“Germany has made a significant contribution to the preservation of democracy, to universal values, as well as to overcoming the challenges facing humanity. In this regard, I highly appreciate Germany’s support for the further development and democratization of our country. I especially emphasize the efforts made to strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Germany.”

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 3, 2021, 12:56
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button