Armenia’s Sarkissian congratulates German counterpart on National Day

President Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the National Day.

The message reads, in part:

“Germany has made a significant contribution to the preservation of democracy, to universal values, as well as to overcoming the challenges facing humanity. In this regard, I highly appreciate Germany’s support for the further development and democratization of our country. I especially emphasize the efforts made to strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Germany.”