Armenia values consistent deepening of relations with Germany: Pashinyan congratulates Merkel on National Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel on the occasion of the National Day. The message reads:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Republic of Armenia, and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Germany on the National Day.

This day 31 years ago was a turning point in history. The people of Germany exercised their inalienable right to self-determination, achieving peaceful reunification.

As a country with a stable democratic system, Germany remains an important and reliable member of the international community.

We greatly value the consistent development and deepening of bilateral and multilateral relations with Germany in political, economic, educational, cultural, inter-parliamentary spheres, as well as decentralized relations and a number of other spheres.

I am pleased to note that significant progress has been made in this direction in the recent years. I am hopeful that we will further strengthen the Armenian-German friendly ties with consistent steps.

I wish you good health and success, and welfare to the friendly people of Germany’’.